Celebrities, they're just like us. That is, until they are definitively not. Unlike us, celebrities have makeup artists that take pains to ensure every single inch of their bodies glows glamorously before a red carpet event — and when we say every inch, we mean every inch.
Curious as to what that entails, exactly? Wonder no more. Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic (he of the world's easiest eyebrow trick), is sharing behind-the-scenes photos depicting the reality star's complex getting-glam process, and — spoiler alert — there is quite a bit of body makeup involved.
In a guest post on Kardashian's app, Dedivanovic shares a series of intimate pictures showing himself applying body makeup to Kardashian before the 2016 VMAs. It turns out that before she pulled on that revealing vintage black Galliano dress and posed for photographers, Kardashian struck a series of rather compromising poses for her longtime makeup artist.
"When a girl needs her body make up, I gotta get to work. Tough job, LOL," Dedivanovic wrote to jokingly introduce the pictures, some of which he also shared on Instagram.
