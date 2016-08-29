The Cutest Couples From The MTV VMAs Red Carpet

When Beyoncé and Blue Ivy make an appearance together on a red carpet, is it even worth talking about the other couples? Is there a better couple? Do any other couples matter?



We’re not sure, but we’re going to talk about the non-BeyBlue couples at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, anyway. Despite the surplus of very pregnant (not to mention pregnant-and-topless) fashion statements, the political jackets, and the OG Teen Moms, we will admit that we said, “Aww,” a few times. We’re not fans of Meek Mill, but when he started hugging Nicki Minaj from behind as the cameras flashed, we felt the love.