The Cutest Couples From The MTV VMAs Red Carpet

When Beyoncé and Blue Ivy make an appearance together on a red carpet, is it even worth talking about the other couples? Is there a better couple? Do any other couples matter?
We’re not sure, but we’re going to talk about the non-BeyBlue couples at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, anyway. Despite the surplus of very pregnant (not to mention pregnant-and-topless) fashion statements, the political jackets, and the OG Teen Moms, we will admit that we said, “Aww,” a few times. We’re not fans of Meek Mill, but when he started hugging Nicki Minaj from behind as the cameras flashed, we felt the love.
Plus, it's always fun to see Michael Phelps wearing clothes. Equally fun? Seeing Kim Kardashian barely wearing anything at all. Enjoy this slideshow of the night's cutest couples!