10 Under-$30 Beauty Gifts From Target You’ll Want For Yourself

While body scrubs are typically the kind of present that doesn’t always get completely used up — and are often relegated to the back of the bathroom cabinet — we’re confident that this product will be an exception. The formula is influenced by bath scrubs from Korean beauty brands, with AHA, BHA, and other fine particles tackling little bumps and textures while leaving the skin soft and glowing. It’s a great gift for anyone who is bothered by body acne or is fascinated by K-beauty.