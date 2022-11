10 Under-$30 Beauty Gifts From Target You’ll Want For Yourself

Our way of selecting the best gifts for the beauty-lovers in our lives is firmly rooted in practicality. While advent calendars and holiday-themed packaging are super-enticing, we will only hit the “purchase” button on stuff that’s actually good — with a slew of positive reviews to back it up. And it has to be something that we would want to buy for ourselves. This often means that we are investing in full-size products that will fulfill a specific need for our giftee, or it’s something that will make their lives a whole lot easier.