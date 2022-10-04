5 Affordable Beauty Brands You Can Find At Target

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
Target has been seriously upping its beauty game — and we love to see it. Thanks to a landmark partnership with Ulta Beauty, it has become way more than just a gateway for drugstore makeup or personal care bargains. The retailer is now a full-blown beauty destination in its own right, where you can pick up prestige brands, the latest celebrity-fronted skin care, and indie labels that you wouldn't otherwise have heard about. It has particularly shown big support for Black-owned brands and has been steadily expanding its product range to serve a more-inclusive customer base.
Advertisement
Perhaps the most impressive feat is how Target has managed to pull off all these big beauty moves while keeping an eye out for good value. It's a great discovery engine for makeup and skin-care products that are both high quality and affordable. Below, we have done all the legwork for you and rounded up the best affordable beauty brands at Target — plus, the top hero products that cost $25 or less. Whether you are looking for an everyday eyeshadow palette or scented body oil to boost your mood, we have got you covered.
For The Best Affordable Everyday Makeup: The Lip Bar
If you're looking for high-impact, low-effort makeup with shades that are flattering across all skin tones, you should definitely get acquainted with The Lip Bar. The vegan brand gained popularity based off the success of the Matte Liquid Lipstick, which has been lauded by the beauty community for its gorgeous shades and mega staying power.
But its other products also equally worth checking out: The Tinted Skin Conditioner provides lightweight coverage and SPF that's ideal for daily wear while offering a dewy finish to keep your skin hydrated. The Everyday Eyeshadow Palette comes in a range of highly pigmented beiges and browns that can easily be applied with your fingertips, and it will stay smudge-free all day. In other words, these are products that are super easy to use — with the kind of result that work for everyday occasions.
Advertisement
For The Best Affordable Skin Care: Cocokind
Cocokind hits the sweet spot of offering skin care that is affordable, eco-conscious, and kind to your skin. Just hearing about the brand's top ingredients is promising enough — matcha, chia seeds, and turmeric are all natural goodies that will improve your skin and your mood.
The products are meant to be easily worked into your everyday routine: Start your mornings with spritzes of the Rosewater Facial Toner and follow with dabs of the Matcha Stick Facial Treatment on parts of your face that feel dry (it works well on chapped lips, too). Top it off with a layer of Daily Sunscreen (SPF 32), and you're set for the day. Just remember to top off your sunscreen every two hours.
For The Best Affordable Lipsticks And Lip Gloss: Mented Cosmetics
If you're in the market for a creamy lip color that is both durable and moisturizing, Mented Cosmetics offers comparable quality to designer alternatives for just a fraction of the cost. The Semi-Matte Lipstick comes in delectable shades of browns, peaches, and taupes. And even though the brand is created with darker skin tones in mind, the colors are understated enough for anyone to pull off.
Advertisement
Another big hit is the Mented Lip Liner, which has been named "the perfect nude liner" by some fans. The Sheer Lip Gloss should be another tool in your arsenal if you're hoping to recreate that viral glazed brownie lip look.
For The Best Affordable Serums: Naturium
Let's face it: The right serum can work magic for your skin, but more often than not, it's really expensive. Naturium has answered our calls to the universe for a more economical way to get all the superstar skin-care ingredients we need. Its Vitamin C Complex Serum is much beloved for targeting dark spots and dullness on the cheap, when other Vitamin C Complex serums from more high-end labels can easily set you back at least $100.
Another bestseller is the Retinol Complex Serum, which tackles uneven skin tone and enlarged pores for a very modest $20 price tag. If you struggle with breakouts and oily skin, the Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2% can help with fading out blemishes and reducing excess sebum without drying out your face.
Advertisement
For The Best Affordable Fragrance: Being Frenshe
Ashley Tisdale did not come to play when it comes to her burgeoning wellness empire. Her latest venture is a fragrance, candle, and body-care line named Being Frenshe. We have loved all the behind-the-scenes footage on the product launch from her TikTok. (The Sharpay song choice? Iconic.) But we are even happier to see that the line is exclusively available at Target for approachable prices, with the cheapest product starting at just $8. All products are also vegan as well as cruelty-, sulfate-, and paraben-free.
This is a pretty big range, and everything is divided into five scent collections. We recommend starting with the Mood Boosting Perfume Discovery Set to pick out the smell that speaks to you the most before committing to full-size products, which include roll-on perfumes, bath bombs, lotions, body scrubs, body wash, and body sprays. Our favorite is the "balance and harmony" scent, which contains calming and refreshing notes of bergamot and cedar. The Glow On Roll-On Fragrance smells so much more expensive than it actually is and will stay with you all day long.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.