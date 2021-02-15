This Black-Owned Beauty Brand Is Now At Walmart — & Better Than Ever

This wasn’t a marketing tactic: It was a feeling. It was something I believed so deeply and wanted other little girls to believe, so they could grow up loving themselves a little more. So sure, TLB Beauty is certainly authentic, but more than anything, we’re just honest. We’re honest about the fact that it's rare to see women past a certain age represented in beauty, or the fact that you honestly don’t need that many beauty products. Some would say it's counterproductive to business to remind my would-be makeup customers that you should buy fewer products, but it's the truth! We don’t need 25 lipsticks and we certainly don’t need to spend more than 15 minutes on our faces. Now, if you do it because you love it, great! But so many people do it because they think they have to so they can more easily fit in with societal standards.