This Ophthalmologist-Developed Mascara Is Actually, Really Good

When it comes to mascara, I’m a tough customer. I want length and definition but not too much volume. But I also don’t want a mascara that’s too subtle — otherwise, what’s the point? My list of demands were so long I never considered adding on the requirement of being opthamologist-approved — until now. I have a pretty tight roster of mascars I regularly repurchase (L’Oréal Lash Paradise, Glossier Lash Slick, Tarte Surfer Curl, Kosas The Big Clean), but I’m making room for a new arrival: Twenty/twenty’s Clean Sweep Mascara.
Advertisement
I wasn’t familiar with the brand prior to trying Clean Sweep, but it didn’t take long for me to be a convert. The brand was founded by Diane Hilal-Campo, MD, a New Jersey-based, board-certified ophthalmologist who was inspired to launch Twenty/Twenty (the name checks out) after decades of connecting the dots between cosmetics and eye irritation. With a curated range of ophthalmologist-developed and tested formulas, Twenty/Twenty beauty was born.
Right off the bat, I loved that it was a vegan, cruelty-free formula (I’m particular with anything that goes around my eyes), and that it was infused with conditioning ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and biotin. The pigmentation was a true, inky black — a big mascara pet peeve of mine is when the formula is closer to charcoal than a light-swallowing noir.
Then there was the wand: I prefer comb-like wands that grip and fan out each individual lash for maximum brow-grazing effect versus thick, bushy ones that deposit a ton of product. Twenty/Twenty’s had a skinny, slightly curved brush with short bristles, making it ideal for separation and buildable length. When it comes to application, I always start by wiggling the wand at the roots to create fullness and definition at the upper lash line. From there, I sweep the wand through a few times with whatever product is left to lightly coat my lashes with pigment. For my naturally dark, long lashes, less is more when it comes to mascara; buildable formulas allow me to subtly enhance my favorite feature while not weighing them down. (In the rare instance that I want more dramatic volume, I'm more likely to pop on a faux lash in lieu of an intense mascara.)
Advertisement
I have to say, after testing out Twenty/twenty's Clean Sweep Mascara, I'm impressed. Is it the most dramatic, volumizing mascara I've ever tried? Definitely not — but it's not trying to be. And while I wouldn't recommend poking your eyeball with the wand, I can confirm that it didn't irritate my sensitive eyes one bit. That's a big deal! (FYI, Twenty/twenty products are free from potential eye irritants like glitter, mica, fragrance, and benzalkonium chloride, to name a few.)
We've seen many a dermatologist crossover into the beauty space with namesake brands or in consulting capacities, so it's a natural fit for ophalmologists to lend their wisdom to the eye makeup category. With lash serums, liquid eyeliners, and shimmery eyeshadow crayons also in the lineup, I for one can't wait to try more Twenty/Twenty — even if my visual acuity is closer to...20/100.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.