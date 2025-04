9 Spring Perfume Trends Guaranteed To Spark Joy, According To Experts

Sparkling, zingy rhubarb has been getting a lot of love this season — just ask Michelle Feeney, founder of Floral Street. Together with famed perfumer Jérôme Epinette, Feeney created Electric Rhubarb Eau de Parfum back in 2019, but the scent has enjoyed more attention in the last few months. “Rhubarb brings a youthful energy to perfumes, especially when it comes to creamy floral notes like gardenia, which can sometimes feel old-fashioned,” she says. “It also brightens up sandalwood base notes, which tend to be subtle but grounding.” Epinette calls it “the wink” in a fragrance, which sums it up.