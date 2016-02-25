Not "getting" "Damn, Daniel" does mean you're not a teen anymore, but hopefully that wasn't really a revelation. The youths aren't creating any baffling, possibly menacing, new comedic form. They just found a funny phrase and a way to let their out-of-state cousin and their out-of-the-country Tumblr friend in on the joke. And if you missed "Charlie the Unicorn" by a few years, just think of it this way: "Damn, Daniel"="Whazup."