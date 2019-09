But everything becomes clearer when you realize "Damn, Daniel" is just the youths' answer to "Charlie the Unicorn." Sure, the viral video from 2005 has more of a narrative than the short tale of a boy and his Vans, but if you think back to when the video was essential viewing for you and your friends, you likely won't remember the details of Charlie's journey.If you need a refresher, the animated short, created by Jason Steele and originally uploaded to Newgrounds , features the adventures of two bubbly unicorns and their grumpier friend, Charlie. They trek to Candy Mountain, where they enjoy a fun, but forgettable, song before (spoiler alert) they take poor Charlie's kidney.