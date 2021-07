Coco Gauff Has COVID & Won’t Compete In The Olympics. Who’s Going To Be Next?

Without an official vaccine requirement, there are multiple Olympians who intend to compete in Tokyo unvaccinated. U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew refused his vaccine because he didn't want to risk affecting his performance, according to Axios . "As an athlete on the elite level, everything we do is very calculated," Andrew said. "I didn't want to risk any days out, because there are periods where, if you take the vaccine, you have to deal with some days off." The parents of 17-year-old gymnast Leanne Wong have also refused to let their daughter be vaccinated ahead of being an alternate for Team USA in Tokyo, citing research concerns.