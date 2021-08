Venus Williams’ Brand Just Dropped A Tenniscore Collab With Carbon38

Over the past year, the pandemic has accelerated the rise of activewear, as well as the tenniscore trend, which, as the name implies, involves wearing items inspired by the sport. The trend has been seen on celebs like Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner, who have worn knitted sweaters, white sneakers and skorts mixed with their casual styles. Brands have also capitalized on the growing trend: AloYoga, which tapped Jenner for its spring campaign, the New Balance x Staud summer collaboration , and Wimbledon’s new performance line all featured court-ready pieces. In May, following the release of Jenner’s AloYoga campaign, the global fashion search website Lyst reported a 71% increase in searches for silk polo shirts, as well as a 14% spike in searches for vintage “tennis club” logo sweatshirts.