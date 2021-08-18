Serena Williams On Slowing Down & Getting Emotional During The King Richard Trailer

“My dad was an amazing guy — is an amazing guy, I should say — and I think he was way ahead of his time,” Williams says about why the film is focused on her father. “He's always thinking on a different level. Even now, he is always thinking five steps above everyone else. And the way he taught tennis with techniques, the way he pushed myself and my sister, it was a great opportunity to tell his story.” Williams ends her defence of the film with the bottom line: “There would be no Venus and Serena if it wasn't for Richard.”