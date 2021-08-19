Serena Williams On Slowing Down & Getting Emotional During The King Richard Trailer

As more athletes like Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles take the time they need to rest and focus on their mental as well as physical health, the humanity of these competitors we’ve looked up to our whole lives is taking centre stage. Even the strongest and fastest athletes in the world need to slow down sometimes. “I've dealt with things my whole life, I've dealt with lots of stuff and I always pushed through,” Williams says, and I can’t help but think of all the moments I’ve watched her push through pain, frustration or unfairness on the court. “I think systematically women in general are always taught just to deal with it and it'll be okay,” Williams says. “I never stopped. I'm always, always pushing through, but when it comes to this, it just came to a point where I couldn't push through anymore.” The freedom to say “no” and to set boundaries is one Black women specifically have had to fight for in sports, and the world is still waking up to, and learning to accept, that Black women athletes can — and should — protect their peace.