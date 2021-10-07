Matildas Player’s Sexual Harassment Allegations Prompt Football Australia To Investigate Culture Of Abuse

Former W-League star Rhali Dobson also claimed she was subjected to predatory behaviour throughout her 13-year career. The 29-year-old, who has played for Melbourne City, Newcastle Jets, the Young Matildas and Matildas, recalled not wanting to "have a shower after the game" during the early years of her career and the reason she was trying to make herself "so feminine was because I was trying to keep people away from me."