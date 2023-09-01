VS: So obviously now we’ve made it out of the group stage and I feel like that has to be the basis of our expectations from now on. That has to be the minimum. This time definitely was not luck but it was definitely harder than it needed to be because of our lack of support. So from this moment on, no team — and I’m talking about for years and years to come, [including] youth players and up — no team should have to experience such trouble leading into a major tournament. So for me, it just looks like better organisation and better support from our federation. As you can see we always have the support of the nation. We had such a good expat community in Australia; a dinner was put on for us when we were in Melbourne by the local Jamaicans. There are not many of them but, wherever we are people make an effort for us so if we’re being supported by the general public we need to be supported by our federation and they need to understand that we take this seriously and back that.