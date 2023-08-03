Women’s World Cup 2023: Why Is It Important For FIFA To Pay Players Directly?

The FIFA deal is an important step. "It’s something for everybody to really be proud of," says Culvin. "I’m proud of the collective solidarity shown by players and the bravery shown by players because this is something that’s never been done before. The activism and the solidarity is now really paramount in women’s football and it doesn’t necessarily exist in men’s football. And that’s because the women players have always played in the margins. They’ve always been discriminated against and they’ve always had to fight tooth and nail for every little advantage. And they are all really good players."