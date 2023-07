Naomi Girma, Kadidiatou Diani, Kadeisha Buchanan, Rasheedat Ajibade, Thembi Kgatlana, Geyse Ferreira, and Melchie Dumornay—all seven of these players have put in the work to become household names within the soccer community as formidable stars. And as female soccer players gain more agency, they’ve also become more vocal about issues of social justice; in many cases, the aforementioned players are leading those battles. Girma is spearheading a campaign for athletes’ mental health that will run throughout the World Cup; Diani was among France’s stars who threatened to withdraw from the tournament if their federation did not fire a coach they claimed was toxic; Ajibade was reportedly one of six senior Nigerian players who planned not to play their opening match to protest their federation’s decision to withhold their tournament bonus money; Ferreira has spoken out against the anti-Black racism corroding the beautiful game; the Canadian and South African national teams are both locked in dispute with their federations over equal pay. That these players are fighting on multiple frontlines, as athletes and as Black people, while performing on the biggest stage in global soccer is just one more reason to support their journeys.