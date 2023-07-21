The role of center back is often reserved for a team’s veteran leaders. Saddled with the high-pressure responsibility of guarding the most dangerous shooting areas on the field, center backs, at their best, are confident custodians, timing their tackles with precision and keeping the rest of the defenders organized and calm. This will be Naomi Girma’s first World Cup, but you’d never know by how intuitively she plays. Her ability to read the game with ease allows her to stay five steps ahead at all times, forcing goal-hungry attackers to figure out how to work around her, rather than the other way around. It’s no wonder this Stanford alum was selected as a No. 1 draft pick in the National Women’s Soccer League when she turned pro in 2022 and was named both Rookie and Defender of the Year that same season. No doubt, she will cook this World Cup.