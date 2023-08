Women’s World Cup 2023: Why Is It Important For FIFA To Pay Players Directly?

US midfielder Sam Mewis wrote in The Athletic about the fight for equal pay, how it felt during the previous World Cup, and her gratitude for the people who supported the players. "The team outside the team continued to carry out our intentional and specific message even as we focused on the tournament," she wrote. "We, as players, were able to play through the pressure and ultimately, secure the victory that would have a decided impact on the public support of the case. During the tournament, one wrong word might have brought the wrath down. With the win, everything we said became more powerful."