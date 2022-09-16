At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Sport — particularly for anyone who isn't a cis male — is often seen as political. Female and non-binary sportspeople are never taken as seriously as their male counterparts; you need only look at the vitriol of hatred spewed in comment sections and the eye-watering pay disparity that means these professional athletes often have to work multiple jobs to fund their sporting careers.
In the UK, when soccer forward Chloe Kelly celebrated the Lionesses’ Euro win recently — while twirling her jersey and showing off her white Nike sports bra on the pitch — not only did it provide motivation for scores of young girls and women to get into the game but it sparked widespread interest in sports bras, too. Google searches for sports bras increased by 163% in the day following the Lionesses’ win, and much-needed conversations opened up about the sheer importance of sports bras for athletes and amateurs alike.
From accessibility to female and non-binary representation in sport, the politics of sports bras is nuanced. According to Sports Medicine Australia, a recent study found that 88% of female adolescents wore a bra during sport that did not fit correctly. Factors like this become barriers for women wanting to participate in sports. Another survey in 2019 by the English Institute of Sport (EIS) indicated that breast pain had impacted performance for 26% of elite athletes, and 70% would have liked some help to improve their breast health. Dr Joanna Wakefield-Scurr — the woman behind the 2019 survey and who prescribed the Lionesses their bras — knows all too well that a properly functioning sports bra is hugely important to athletes with breasts.
Whether you’re a pro athlete, a casual team player or looking to get into a new sport, there are lots of tips online to guide you in your search for a sports bra — but who better to turn to for suggestions than the athletes themselves? We asked athletes from Australia, New Zealand and England to share the details of their go-to sports bras and how they’ve found ones that work for them.
