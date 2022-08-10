When football forward Chloe Kelly celebrated the Lionesses’ Euro win earlier this month – while twirling her jersey and showing off her white Nike sports bra on the pitch – not only did it provide motivation for scores of young girls and women to get into the game but it sparked widespread interest in sports bras, too. Google searches for sports bras increased by 163% in the day following the Lionesses’ win, and much-needed conversations opened up about the sheer importance of sports bras for athletes and amateurs alike.
From accessibility to female and non-binary representation in sport, the politics of sports bras is nuanced. A 2016 survey of 2,000 girls between the age of 11 and 17 in the UK found that about half avoided sport because of their breasts, with one of the major barriers being the cost of sports bras. Another survey in 2019 indicated that breast pain had impacted performance for 26% of elite athletes, and 70% would have liked some help to improve their breast health. Dr Joanna Wakefield-Scurr – the woman behind the 2019 survey and who prescribed the Lionesses their bras – knows all too well that a properly functioning sports bra is hugely important to athletes with breasts.
Whether you’re a pro athlete, a casual team player or looking to get into a new sport, there are tons of tips online to guide you in your search for a sports bra – but who better to turn to for suggestions than the athletes themselves? We asked female and non-binary athletes across London to share the details of their go-to sports bras and how they’ve found ones that work for them.
