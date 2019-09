"There are two main styles of sports bras, and both offer different support to the wearer," explains Victoria Shelton, junior garment technologist at lingerie and swimwear company FigLeaves . "Compression bras compress the breasts flat against the chest wall. And encapsulation bras hold the breasts in the same way as a normal bra, but with a higher centre front for extra coverage." Usually you'll want to reserve compression bras for lower-impact activities and smaller cup sizes, because they offer a lower level of support. But break out your encapsulation bras when you're doing higher-impact activities or if you have a larger cup size, because they support each breast separately.