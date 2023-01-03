Everything You Need To Know About The Australian Open 2023

It's that time of the year where tennis superstars from across the world descend upon Aussie shores for the ultimate battle on the court — the Australian Open. In 2023, the tennis tournament once again kicks off in Victoria, with the sport's biggest names — including Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — serving up their competitive spirit for the chance to win.
From when the main draw will take place to the match schedule and how to watch the court-side action, here's a roundup of everything you need to know about the Australian Open this year.
When is the Australian Open 2023?
The Australian Open 2023 qualifying set begins on Monday, January 9 before the main draw kicks off on Monday, January 16. It runs until Sunday, January 29.
Where is the Australian Open?
The Australian Open will once again take place at sporting precinct, Melbourne Park, with matches being held across Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.
How do I watch the Australian Open?
The Australian Open will air on Channel 9's Wide World of Sports and stream live on 9Now from January 16.
When is the Australian Open draw?
The Australian Open draw is expected to take place on Thursday, January 12.
What's the Australian Open 2023 schedule?
Monday, January 9
Men's Qualifying Singles
Women's Qualifying Singles
Monday, January 16 (Start of Round 1)
Men's Singles
Women's Singles
Wednesday, January 18 (Start of Round 1)
Men's Doubles
Women's Doubles
Thursday, January 19 (Start of Round 1)
Mixed Doubles
Saturday, January 21 (Start of Round 1)
Junior Boy's Singles
Junior Girl's Singles
Legends' Doubles Exhibition
Sunday, January 22 (Start of Round 1)
Junior Boy's Doubles
Junior Girl's Doubles
Tuesday, January 24
Start of Round 1
Men's Wheelchair Singles
Women's Wheelchair Singles
Quad Wheelchair Singles
Quarter Finals
Men's Singles
Women's Singles
Wednesday, January 25
Start of Round 1
Men's Wheelchair Doubles
Women's Wheelchair Doubles
Quad Wheelchair Doubles
Quarter Finals
Men's Singles
Women's Singles
Thursday, January 26 (Start of Semi finals)
Women's Singles
Friday, January 27 (Start of Semi finals)
Men's Singles
Saturday, January 28
Women's Singles Final
Sunday, January 29
Men's Singles Final
Who are the Australian Open 2023 defending champions?
Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion after defeating Russian player Daniil Medvedev Russian in 2022.
Australia's own Ash Barty came out on top in 2022, becoming the first Australian champion in 44 years, however, she won't be returning to the court this year, as she has retired from tennis.
What is the Australian Open 2023 prize money?
The prize money for the Australian Open is at a record-high in 2023 at $76.5 million, a 3.4% increase on 2022.
Men's and women's singles champions will take home $2,975,000 this year, while runners-up will nab $1,625,000 and semi-finalists $925,000.
Doubles winners in men's and women's matches will win
$695,000 per team, while the runner-up prize is $370,000 and semi-finalists get $210,000.
As for the mixed doubles, the winning team receives $157,750, runners-up pocket $89,450 and semi-finalists land $47,500.
While the prize for wheelchair tennis players hasn't been revealed for 2023, in 2022 the singles winners received $69,057, and the runners-up got $34,530. Refinery29 Australia has contacted Tennis Australia for comment.
"At the Australian Open, we’ve upped prize money for every round from qualifying, through to the finals, with the major increases in the early rounds, where these substantial rewards help players invest in their own careers and in many cases, set themselves up for success throughout the year," says Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley.