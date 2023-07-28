These Are The World’s Most Dangerous Sex Positions (Yes, There’s More Than One)

Safe sex just got a whole new meaning, thanks to a viral TikTok video that's had 4.6 million views and over 400,000 likes. The video was initially created in 2021, but has been making the rounds on TikTok again.
In the video, Dr Karan Rajan, a surgeon based in the UK, says, "This is the most dangerous sex position according to science, and it's the cause of 50% of penile fractures.” The position he's referring to is the reverse cowgirl, which he says is the most dangerous sex position.
If you're unfamiliar with the position, this involves the giver lying on their back, with their partner perched on top, facing their feet. As the receiver takes charge on top, they have the freedom to grind or bounce up and down. However, in this position, the giver essentially relinquishes control over the pace and rhythm of thrusts.
"If there is any erratic thrusting or if the movements of the two parties are not in sync, it could lead to the male jabberwocky slipping out and be crushed by the female pubic bone," Dr Raj explains.
Interestingly, a piece of research on the dangers caused by our favourite positions conducted in 2017 had a different take. The study, which focused on 90 male patients, investigated which positions patients were getting freaky in when "penile fracture" occurred. Yikes.
The research on heterosexual sex, titled "Relationship between sexual position and severity of penile fracture" and published in the International Journal of Impotence Research, found that doggy style was the most likely to break a man's penis. Sorry. You may have thought a rather more adventurous position would be the most hazardous, but no, doggy style was responsible for 41% of penile fractures in the study.
The second most threatening position from the study? The ever-reliable missionary position, which caused 25% of the injuries. One of the dangers is that unless the person with a penis is diligent as he thrusts, they may accidentally come into collision with the vagina owner's pubic bone. So, it seems you're safe to continue making your way through the Kama Sutra (if that's your thing...).
While the research suggests that doggy style caused the most penile injuries, it caused the same level of damage as missionary. "The 'man-on-top' and 'doggy style' positions showed more associations with bilateral fractures of the corpus cavernosum and urethral lesions," the researchers noted, which doesn't sound healthy at all.
Now we're waiting for a similar study focusing on the vagina. C'mon, scientists.