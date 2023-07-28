9 Sex Positions That Will Take Your Tried-&-True Missionary To The Next Level

ADVERTISEMENT
"Missionary position" is a bit of an unfortunate phrase, no? Many missionaries do fine charitable work, but thinking about them isn't exactly titillating. That's a shame, because missionary position can actually be amazingly sexy: In missionary position, bodies are close. There's a lot of sweat. Breath mingles. It's a perfect position for intimate lovemaking with strong eye contact; it's also a perfect position for lifting your legs up, going as hard and as deep as possible, and experiencing pleasure in parts of your body you didn't know existed.
It's also certainly not just for penis-in-vagina straight sex. Maybe we should rebrand "missionary position" as being about going on a mission to get creative, messy, and come your face off — all while experiencing a closeness with your partner not available in other sex positions. As part of this rebrand, we've gathered twists on traditional missionary position that will prove just how hot and varied missionary sex can be.