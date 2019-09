9 Sex Positions That Will Take Your Tried-&-True Missionary To The Next Level

There is definitely nothing boring about having missionary sex in your butt. Compared to the doggy-style version of sex typically associated with anal, missionary anal sex can take a bit more maneuvering, but it's well worth it (to help get the angle right, it might be helpful to place a pillow under the receiver). The intimate eye contact involved in missionary takes a sex act like anal, often associated with roughness, and proves it can also be soft and sweet. Regardless of whether you're using a dildo or penis in anal missionary, as the anus isn't self-lubricating, make sure to always use proper lubrication . Pro tip: If you're doing anal missionary with someone who has a vagina, never switch from butt to vagina without a proper washing. That's how yeast and urinary tract infections are made!