Jane Campion Apologises After Telling Venus And Serena Williams They ‘Do Not Play Against The Guys… Like I Have to’
jane taking time out of her best director speech to tell two Black women that she is more oppressed than them is PEAK white feminism.— Jodie (@MissJodie) March 14, 2022
Jane Campion was right.— Eunique’s Playing #CultureTags (@eunique) March 14, 2022
Venus & Serena don’t have to compete against the men like she does. They do far more.
They have to go above & beyond to show up & compete against racism & sexism while “well meaning” folks try to put them down in order to prop themselves up. https://t.co/lzb5Unbrj2
We’ve all worked with or for a Jane Campion. pic.twitter.com/iCYsaFN5Sy— Kimberly Drew (@museummammy) March 14, 2022
There was no need to disrespect and diminish Serena and Venus Williams by Jane Campion. Is the “win” better because Black women didn’t get it? #CriticsChoice— Stephanie. (@qsteph) March 14, 2022
Jane Campion, daughter of famous New Zealand theatre director Richard Campion & actress Edith Campion MBE, explains the challenges of being a white woman from an established family to Venus and Serena Williams. https://t.co/7IhXlrNIBw— Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) March 14, 2022
Do you know how often Black folks laugh off microaggressions to spare ourselves?— 🖤. (@MsPackyetti) March 14, 2022
Honestly if y’all gave us a dollar for every time we did, the reparations would be paid by now. https://t.co/TLaHC0AKWQ
I do. White women -- unless they do the work of awareness and change -- are raised to be rooted in aiding the patriarchy's hierarchy with white men at the top, white women second and everyone else far behind.— Heidi N. Moore - on vacation (@moorehn) March 14, 2022
Jane Campion is just making this explicit. https://t.co/pBFc09s4W3