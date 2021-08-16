Hailey Bieber Gives Us The 3-Step Guide To Her Signature Low Bun

As for her now-trademark slicked-back look, Bieber says that she's found the style to be both "chic and easy" with the help of the right moisturizing and conditioning products. "I style my bun with a bunch of leave-in conditioners and hair treatments, because then I feel like I'm actually doing something good for my hair when it's pulled back tight," she explains. "My hair gets greasy really fast, so I'm really only putting product from the mid-length down to the ends."