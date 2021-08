Hailey Bieber Gives Us The 3-Step Guide To Her Signature Low Bun

For products, Bieber has three key recommendations."My favourite hair product right now is this product called K18 ," she says, endorsing the new leave-in mask with frizz-eliminating capabilities hyped as comparable to Olaplex . "It's so good; I use that all over my hair every time I get out of the shower. Then, if I've been swimming or need a little extra detangling, I'll use the Ouai leave-in conditioner — they actually just came out with a collaboration with Byredo [note: not available in Australia yet, sadly], which smells unbelievable. Then, I just part my hair in the center, and use a really loose-hold hair hairspray."