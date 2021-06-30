I Tried Olaplex No.0 & It Completely Transformed My Dry Hair

My hair has been through lots of chemical processes lately: an at-home keratin treatment, followed by '90s-inspired chunky highlights using bleach, then an all-over darker colour to take me back to my roots. It's fair to say that my hair is in need of some TLC, as it can feel a little dry and matted, especially when I let it air-dry. I was intrigued to give the new Olaplex a go. The squeezy bottle and precise nozzle is meant to make application simple but if you have a lot of hair, it could take a while to saturate your lengths fully. I struggled. In the end, I had to section my hair. I applied the product to the top of my hair, then flipped my head upside down and repeated the step. It was a hot day and the formula dried fast, so I did this a couple of times. To make sure each and every strand was covered, I ran a wide-tooth comb through.