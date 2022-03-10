Why Olaplex No. 6 Is Worth The Hype

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
I used to think about Olaplex for my virgin hair kind of the same way I thought about Botox for my 24-year-old skin: It's a great product, I'm glad it exists, but I just don't need it right now. In my experience, any mention of Olaplex is coupled with a comment about its efficacy for preserving highlights or healing hair post-bleach. Since I can't relate, I predicted the clinical formula would sit heavy on my fine, wavy hair — which, while unprocessed, needed a trim four months ago, goes haywire when it's raining or about to, and gets blasted with a blowdryer three times a week, minimum.
That being said, despite what I thought I knew about Olaplex, when a telltale stout white bottle — the No. 6 Bond Smoother — slid across my desk for product testing for the 2019 Beauty Innovator Awards, I felt strangely giddy. Secretly, I wanted to feel a part of the Olaplex fan club, of which I had actively excluded myself because I don't have a colourist. Plus, I knew if my initial fears came true and I ended up with greasy strands, I could just pull it all back in a low bun for the day.
For background, the Olaplex No. 6 formula is designed as a leave-in styling cream to both hydrate dry hair and eliminate frizz. Considering my dead ends rage against humidity and I maintain a steady heat-styling habit, that sounded promising. I washed my hair with shampoo and conditioner, towel dried it to damp, and squeezed a pea-sized drop of Bond Smoother (and that's very important, because a little goes a long way) into the palm of my hand before raking it through my hair, just on the mid-shaft and ends.
Post-blowdrying, my hair was velvety soft and faintly citrus-scented, where it usually feels hot and smells fried. Plus, instead of adding extra weight, my ends actually felt bouncy and sealed, newly smoothed with a healthy dose of polished shine. While I still don't think I'm the poster girl for Olaplex from a damage perspective, in my opinion, that's kind of the best part about the Bond Smoother: It's a hair treatment for everyone.