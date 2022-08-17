Yes, it can. On TikTok, Alexandra uses builder gel polish (otherwise known as BIAB, or Builder In A Bottle), which is more durable than your typical nail polish. "With this gel you need to ensure that you avoid any heat (such as long, hot showers or baths, saunas and so on) for the first 24 hours, as the gel takes time to fully set," says Alexandra. This, she adds, is one of the main reasons that gels might not last as long as they should. It's also important to keep your cuticles and hands hydrated using oils and creams daily, says Alexandra. This will help to prevent lifting and will keep the manicure in perfect condition.