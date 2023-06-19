The semi-transparent shade takes its name from the milk bath, a cleansing ritual that spans centuries. (Cleopatra, for instance, was said to have bathed in donkey milk for the skin-care benefits.) As for how that manifests on the nails, "milk bath nails are a softer version of a white manicure," says manicurist Ami Streets. "They are achieved by applying a semi-sheer white polish to paint a more subtle wash of colour, emulating a 'milky' appearance." One of the benefits of an in-between shade like this is that it looks great on any nail length, adds Streets, whether long or short. Take cues from pro nail artists Julia Diogo and Alexandra Teleki on Instagram. "The neutral colour looks clean and polished. It's so perfectly understated, that it complements anything you choose to wear," Streets says. You might even see some nail artists adding flower nail art into the mix, because what is a milk bath without a handful of dried petals?