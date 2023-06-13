Two obvious steps to ensuring your nail polish lasts longer are using a base coat, which acts like velcro for any polish you apply on top, and a top coat to seal everything in. But Julie also recommends always practising a "dry manicure." "Water is the first thing that’s going to make your polish chip," she explains. "When soaking the nails in a bowl of soapy water, know that the nail is porous and is going to soak up the water like a sponge. It takes an hour for the nail to fully dry all the way. Even if you dry your hands with a towel, the nail will still hold water." She says that applying polish onto a damp nail is a no-no for one particular reason: "When the nail dries, it's going to contract and the polish will have been put on a nail that has expanded, so it's going to chip faster."