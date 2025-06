11 Butter Yellow Nail Ideas — & How To DIY Them At Home

From millennial pink to mocha mousse, countless colour trends have captivated fashion and beauty. This year, there’s no question that butter yellow is having its moment in the sun; the understated hue first caught our attention during last year’s spring runway collections (which are now hitting boutiques) and has been virtually inescapable now. As much as we have a colour crush on butter yellow dresses and accessories, we would argue that the pastel shade is prettiest when worn on your fingertips.