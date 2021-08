I Got The ’70s Blonde Hairstyle All Over TikTok & I’m Obsessed

Out of the salon — and without the help of a pro to guide me — I feared that the curtain fringe might be trickier to style. I've seen the 'effortless' bed hair and cascading curtain bangs (for which French women are famous) sweeping their way onto my feed all summer long but I always assumed them to be a lot harder to emulate in real life. George Northwood stylist Shellie reassured me that you can just rough-dry your hair and they'll fall naturally without the need for constant blow-drying or styling. She was right. I quickly dried my hair using my favourite BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 2100 Hairdryer, £60 , and left as is. The curtain bangs and lighter boho layers are so much less maintenance than I was expecting and instantly frame my face without me needing to do much else. I can simply pair the centre-parted sections with my natural hair and add soft, undone waves if I feel like it, or wear in a low ponytail.