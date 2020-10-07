Hailey Bieber’s Honey-Blonde Hair Colour Is Perfect For Autumn

Many celebrities have leaned into more dramatic hair makeovers lately, but a handful have proved that a quarantine refresh doesn't have to be super drastic. Hailey Bieber is the latest star to make a case for a subtle transformation.
Celebrity hairstylist Priscilla Valles teamed up with celeb colourist Cassondra Kaeding to transform Bieber's grown-out, cool-toned blonde to a vibrant warm honey colour by way of custom-hair extensions and a good trim. "Hi Honey🍯 @haileybieber," Valles wrote in the image revealing Bieber's new look. While Bieber still has her signature smudged brunette roots, her new extensions beautifully frame her face.
Advertisement
Bieber isn't the only celebrity taking the lighter route for autumn. This week, Hilary Duff also revealed new "creamy blonde" hair (think: a chai latte with extra milk) with a chest-length cut. Jennifer Lopez also posed on Instagram sporting dirty-blonde extensions that grazed past her hips. Earlier this month, Meghan Markle put a spotlight on cinnamon highlights.
Warmer tones of blonde aren't exclusively reserved for summer, and Bieber's understated upgrade is proof. With the right blending and pops of highlights, you can still achieve an autumnal look that's vibrant and warm. It's also proof that small updates (like extensions or highlights) are sometimes all you need to transform your look for the new season.