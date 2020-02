Hailey Bieber Tells Us How She Handles Her Chronic Skin Condition

In an effort to avoid a flare-up — which looks like a red, bumpy, inflammatory rash that mostly affects women between 18 and 50 years old in Canada — Bieber always travels with her own pillow and has taken to removing unnecessary ingredients from her skin and makeup routine. That is, as much as her modelling career allows it. “I have used something new on set before and I go home and have a rash under my eyes,” she says, noting that she thinks some makeup triggers it, as well as laundry detergent and many other everyday products.It’s one of the reasons why the 22-year-old has maintained her longstanding gig as a clean beauty ambassador for bareMinerals. The line is free of potential irritants — including parabens, phthalates, chemical sunscreens, and more — which why she thinks her skin reacts to it so well. We sat down with Bieber last week, ahead of the brand’s 25th anniversary party in Los Angeles, to talk about her skin, her longstanding partnership, and the whirlwind year she's shared with her husband Justin Bieber.