Billie Eilish Is Now Blonde — & Looks Completely Different

We know (and love) Billie Eilish in part for her signature neon-green hair. In the past, the "Ocean Eyes" singer has tried pastel blue and a purplish gray, but her two-toned green-and-black hair is just her signature — or was. If a recent sighting is any indication, Eilish has officially said goodbye to her green roots and hello to a more conventional hair color: bright blonde.
On Instagram today, Eilish posted a clip from what appears to be the set of a photoshoot or music video. The roughly eight-second shot shows Eilish throwing her head back in a hair flip to debut her new hairstyle, a voluminous buttery-blonde feathered blowout with bangs.
Whether this new cut and colour is the real deal or a very realistic-looking wig, we can't say for sure quite yet. However, we'd wager the former, as Eilish has teased a big hair transformation for a few months now. "Can you guess what colour?" Eilish posted on her Instagram Stories before debuting her new look, which suggests that the colour was likely pre-planned and involved bleach as opposed to a temporary wig.
Should the new look stick around, it's a major change for the Grammy-winning musician, both in colour and in overall aesthetic. Still, fans are already on board, blowing up the comments section with heart and fire emojis to celebrate this new era of Eilish as a bombshell blonde.