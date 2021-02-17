By the time the middle of February rolls around, we're about done with winter. Blame cabin fever or the constant dry cuticles that have us reminiscing about our favourite summer memories, daydreaming of the warmth of the sun and long weekends spent soaking it up outside in a breezy top and denim shorts.
Right now, we just have to be patient and wait for the turn of the seasons, but fortunately there's a foolproof way to get that summer-fresh feeling in the dead of winter: go blonder. Actress Lucy Hale clearly got the memo, because she just lifted her deep brown hair to a shade of sandy golden blonde that's the hair-colour version of sun-kissed.
Over the weekend, Hale posted her lighter and brighter hair transformation, crediting her softly tousled waves to celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. It's a pretty drastic change, too: Fans might recall that earlier in the fall the actress was a redhead, then she shifted back to her signature black tone for a bit before opting for what appears to be classic foil highlights with a shadow root for natural dimension, to give the illusion that she didn't colour her hair but spent two weeks on a beach.
If nothing else, Hale's entire look — bronzed skin, a sleeveless white linen top, and the perfect lived-in blonde lob — acts like a hit of secondhand vitamin D until we can catch some actual rays.