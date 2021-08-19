I'm sceptical of most of TikTok's hair hacks. They tend to look too easy to be true — and often are. Take the beachy waves hack, for example. Supposedly plaiting your hair and passing straighteners over the braids is said to give you flowing, mermaid-esque waves but it left my lengths limp and frazzled. Having been disappointed before, I tried this one off-camera first and was surprised by how easy it was to achieve in just a few seconds, not to mention how cute it looked from behind! The loop creates a twisted effect at the base of the ponytail, which makes it appear more intricate than it actually is.