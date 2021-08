If your hair is long, curly or on the very thick side like mine, you could secure a hair tie at the end of the ponytail to make it easier to pass through the space you've created. Otherwise it could be a handful. Slippery, just-washed hair might make it a little difficult, too, so you might want to enlist a couple of hair products to prep your lengths first. Try Innersense Inner Peace Whipped Creme Texturizer, £22 , which provides grip for styles like this one without making hair feel heavy or tacky. My hair has a mind of its own but the elegant style didn't unravel or move an inch thanks to a veil of Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray, £23 . The twist is cute enough but you could accessorise with hair slides and clips if you want to take the look to the next level.