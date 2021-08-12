Frozen Cucumber Is Replacing My Jade Roller, Thanks To TikTok

While it felt amazing, reusing cucumber might not be as sanitary as using a jade roller or gua sha tool, as the smooth, non-permeable surface makes them much easier to clean. With tools like these, you can be rest assured that you won't be smearing bacteria around your face, which could potentially lead to breakouts. There's also a chance the cucumber could turn to mush if it's being thawed, handled and frozen multiple times, and that could get a little messy.