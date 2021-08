Frozen Cucumber Is Replacing My Jade Roller, Thanks To TikTok

With more than 96% water, cucumber is naturally moisturising, while research cites it is rich in other buzzy skincare ingredients. Dr Kemi Fabusiwa , medical doctor and director of Joyful Skin , explains, "Cucumber has long been used in the skincare world particularly underneath the eyes due to its cooling properties and high levels of ascorbic acid," otherwise known as vitamin C . This ingredient is known to brighten skin over time, increase collagen levels and help to protect skin against environmental aggressors, such as pollution . Dr Fabusiwa continues, "Due to these characteristics, cucumber will likely have some benefit to the skin in dampening down inflammation and brightening dark spots," but she says it's much better to keep your kitchen ingredients in your stomach rather than on your face. "This is because of the high levels of acids in some foods, which can cause significant irritation if used inappropriately," adds Dr Fabusiwa.