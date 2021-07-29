This Clever TikTok Hack Gives Flat Hair Major Volume In Seconds

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test.
If you're on TikTok, you'll know just how many smart hairstyling hacks are doing the rounds. HairTok is a thing, and it's huge. From heatless curls (using socks or a dressing gown cord to create beachy waves without hot tools) to the one-minute messy bun hack (which takes the chore out of the notoriously difficult up-do), hairstylists and beauty enthusiasts alike love to share the tricks they've discovered. More often than not, they're total game-changers.
What is TikTok's volumising hair hack and why has it gone viral?
Popularised by @quintymirjam on TikTok, the volume-boosting hair trick has amassed 333.9k views and counting, with thousands of likes and comments to boot. Unlike using heated rollers or blow-drying from wet to give hair a boost, it only takes a couple of minutes. All you need is a hair sectioning clip, which you can buy at Boots for £4, heat protector spray and a hairdryer. Considering how fussy and time-consuming heated rollers and barrel brushes can be to use, it makes sense that the quick and easy hack has racked up interest.
How do you do TikTok's volumising hair hack?
In the video, Quinty parts her hair in the middle and applies the claw clip, which lifts up the front section of hair. Next, a veil of heat protector spray on the front section only, and a blast with heat from a hairdryer for a couple of minutes. The trick is to use a nozzle (which should come with your hairdryer) to concentrate the heat to the front section only, but you can move the hairdryer around to avoid placing too much harsh heat on your fragile strands or burning your scalp. Once Quinty removes the claw clip, she tips her head forward, shakes out her hair and voilà: gravity-defying lengths.
Does TikTok's volumising hair hack actually work?
Keratin treatments and British summer weather have left my hair feeling flat so I had to give this a go. I used Redken One United Multi-Benefit Treatment, £20, which conditions, detangles, softens and protects hair against heat, and the ghd Helios Professional Dryer, £159, which experts love. I parted my hair down the middle, applied the claw clip, gave my lengths three spritzes of heat protectant and focused the heat on the front section of my hair for two minutes, moving the hairdryer around slightly. When I removed the claw clip, I noticed a difference but when I shook my hair out like Quinty, it fell flat.
Disappointed, I went back to the drawing board. What went wrong? I think a trick like this only works if you have relatively fine hair or a curtain fringe and layers. I have a lot of hair, which is all one length and doesn't hold volume. Instead, it weighs itself down. Unfortunately, this hack left me (and my hair) deflated, so I improvised. My hair was still a little damp from the heat protector spray and I reached for my trusty T3 SinglePass Curl, £120, which is on offer at Current Body for £90. The barrel is much larger than other curling wands so it's excellent at creating volume.
Totally winging it, I gathered up the front sections of my hair into one large chunk, lifted this up and placed the barrel underneath (similar to how I would do if using heated rollers. This is a lot speedier, though). After 10 seconds, I removed the curler and flipped my hair forward. As expected, it had given my strands an impressive boost so I set everything with a veil of Kevin Murphy Session.Spray, £24, to keep it in place. I'd not used my curlers in this way before so I guess you could say I discovered another hack. For thicker hair, it's probably easier and more effective.
How can you make flat hair look fuller with hair products?
The only real way to create long-lasting volume is to use heat but there are a handful of products that can help lift limp hair. Try a texturising spray like Bumble and bumble Thickening Dry Spun Texture Spray, £24, spritzed into roots and massaged with your fingertips to create a mussed up finish. A little dry shampoo can also help add volume at the root, like Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Dry Shampoo, £24, which smells amazing, or COLAB Extreme Volume Dry Shampoo, £4.49. Similarly, a touch of root powder massaged into the scalp and strands helps give hair oomph. Try Kevin Murphy's Powder.Puff, £22, or got2b Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder, £4.49.
