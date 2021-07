This Clever TikTok Hack Gives Flat Hair Major Volume In Seconds

Totally winging it, I gathered up the front sections of my hair into one large chunk, lifted this up and placed the barrel underneath (similar to how I would do if using heated rollers. This is a lot speedier, though). After 10 seconds, I removed the curler and flipped my hair forward. As expected, it had given my strands an impressive boost so I set everything with a veil of Kevin Murphy Session.Spray, £24 , to keep it in place. I'd not used my curlers in this way before so I guess you could say I discovered another hack. For thicker hair, it's probably easier and more effective.