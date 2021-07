TikTok's double ponytail hack consists of two separate ponytails — one on top of the other — an inch or so apart. The position of the second ponytail (a little lower down than the first) gives the illusion of much longer hair, while the first ponytail hides the gap in between them. It's the perfect solution for those with shorter hair or hair which is medium length, who want their tresses to appear longer in an instant. Or for big fans of Ariana Grande . The Beauty Hacks video is so popular that it has garnered an enormous 6.2 million views and over 500k likes and counting. It also makes the trick look incredibly simple.