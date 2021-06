Dua Lipa’s New Wispy Fringe Will Convince You To Go For The Chop

"Ok wow hottest you’ve ever looked," wrote one follower, while UK hair expert Luke Hersheson commented, "Love!!! Great hair." Dua's new hairstyle was crafted by none other than celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton , whose clientele also boasts Kim Kardashian and J.Lo . Chris even took to his own Instagram to share a selfie of the pair, referencing her popular wispy fringe in the caption "Bang Bang".