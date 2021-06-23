Dua Lipa’s New Wispy Fringe Will Convince You To Go For The Chop

From face-framing highlights to the classic sleek bob, Dua Lipa is renowned for her selfie-worthy hairstyles. But her latest might be the most on-trend ever. Dua just took to Instagram to show off a brand-new wispy fringe – and it's serving serious retro vibes.
In a new Instagram post captioned "we’re back bestieeeee", the "Levitating" singer proved that our obsession with the accidentally perfect fringe is going absolutely nowhere. Her shaggy, slightly outgrown style occupies a cosy space between a '70s-esque full fringe and a more modern side fringe thanks to the bitty, feathery texture – and her followers are loving it.
"Ok wow hottest you’ve ever looked," wrote one follower, while UK hair expert Luke Hersheson commented, "Love!!! Great hair." Dua's new hairstyle was crafted by none other than celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, whose clientele also boasts Kim Kardashian and J.Lo. Chris even took to his own Instagram to share a selfie of the pair, referencing her popular wispy fringe in the caption "Bang Bang".
It looks like Dua rocked her new fringe (paired with high ponytail à la Ariana Grande) to a party, where she showed us that the style looks just as cool with a lived-in vibe as it does perfectly styled.
Dua isn't the only celebrity to jump on the bangs bandwagon recently. Just last month, The Crown's Emma Corrin debuted her retro curtain fringe, with fans likening the bleached blonde style to Nick Carter's famous floppy hairstyle in the '90s. Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor also showed off her curtain-style bangs and fresh copper colour courtesy of Josh Wood's principal hairstylist Nicholas Hardwick and expert colourist Mads-Sune.
This is officially all the fringe inspiration you need.