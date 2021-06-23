Dua Lipa’s New Wispy Bangs Will Convince You To Get Your Own

From face-framing highlights to the classic sleek bob, Dua Lipa is renowned for her selfie-worthy hairstyles. But her latest might be the most on-trend ever. Lipa just took to Instagram to show off a brand-new wispy fringe — and it's serving serious retro vibes.
In a new Instagram post captioned "we’re back bestieeeee," the "Levitating" singer proved that our obsession with accidentally perfect bangs is going absolutely nowhere. Her shaggy, slightly outgrown style occupies a cozy space between a '70s-esque full fringe and a more modern side bang thanks to the feathery texture — and her followers are loving it.
"Ok wow hottest you’ve ever looked," wrote one follower, while UK hair expert Luke Hersheson commented, "Love!!! Great hair." Lipa's new hairstyle was crafted by none other than celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, whose client roster also boasts Kim Kardashian and J.Lo. Appleton also took to his own Instagram to share a selfie of the pair, referencing her popular wispy fringe in the caption, "Bang Bang."
It looks like Lipa rocked her new bangs (paired with a high ponytail à la Ariana Grande) to a party, where she showed us that the cut looks just as cool with a lived-in vibe as it does perfectly styled.
Lipa isn't the only celebrity to jump on the bangs bandwagon recently. Just last month, The Crown's Emma Corrin debuted her retro curtain fringe, with fans likening the bleached blonde style to Nick Carter's famous floppy hairstyle in the '90s. Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor also showed off her curtain-style bangs and fresh copper color courtesy of Josh Wood's principal hairstylist Nicholas Hardwick and expert colorist Mads-Sune. In other words: This is officially all the fringe inspiration you need.