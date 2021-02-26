Kim Kardashian’s Stylist Just Launched The One Product You Need For Expensive Hair

For application, Appleton advises subbing in the Money Masque for your usual conditioner when your hair needs a little TLC, which is exactly how I did it. I put the mirrored Tiffany-blue jar in my shower, shampooed, and then scooped out a dollop of the conditioning cream — also a pretty baby-blue color, thanks to the blue sea kale and Mediterranean sea kelp in the formula — and finger-combed it through my mid-shafts and ends. I let it sit for the same amount of time as I would a conditioner, around three minutes or one song on my shower playlist; Appleton said there's no need to be precious about the timing.