I Got A Hair Color Makeover From Kim Kardashian West’s Go-To Stylist — & Here’s How I Look Now

The process included Redken's Shades EQ , a demi-permanent hair gloss , which Appleton used to add brown color pigments over Rosen's existing blonde color before layering in more color for dimension. "If I just put a dark [dye] on top of the hair, it would just look wishy-washy," Appleton says. The end result is a warm, auburn-meets-brunette shade that Rosen loves. Check out the full transformation, above, which might even inspire you to try your own natural color during this time of self-isolation.