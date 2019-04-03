Read This Before Dyeing Your Blonde Hair Brown

We know what you're thinking: So, I can't just color my hair a dark brown and move on with my life!? Unfortunately, your hair is most likely in an unhealthy state after undergoing lightening, which determines how easily the new, darker color is absorbed. Lee explains that when hair is bleached over and over again, it’s difficult for any color to truly stick. Lee explains that if you are as icy-white as Daenerys Targaryen, then your new brunette color could settle in very dark or end up muddy. This all depends on how porous your hair is from the bleaching process. “It’s important to layer color on top of color until you reach your desired look,” Lee says. “Start lighter and go deeper as you dye."