Still, I was going to do it for more than one day. Given how quickly Chris put them in, I figured self-assembly would be a breeze. I was wrong, of course. My second foray into the world of extensions happened during the hottest, most humid parts of the summer in NYC — and I don't have AC in my tiny Manhattan apartment. Since my roommate was out of town, I was on my own, and the weather had other plans for my hair. I started the whole process just like Chris taught me, but the hair between my neck and the first layer of extensions curled and curled and curled like it had never before. I curled it close and tight to my new hair multiple times but there was nothing I could do, it sprung back up like a poodle. It wasn’t great, but it wasn’t horrible. I then went to investigate the back of my head with another mirror and I saw two clips. And then I could not hide them. I struggled and sweated for far too long before I gave up and left them on my bed ready to haunt me when I returned home later that day.