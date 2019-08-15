Ariana Grande's School Picture Proves The Ponytail is Forever

To know Ariana Grande is to know her love for a dramatic ponytail. In music videos, her signature sky-high pony has gotten its own choreography. In late-night skits, it's acted as her personal assistant. In real life, it remains her near-constant confidant, always by her side and literally swaying to the music behind her at her concerts.
While we've known for years that her love for the ponytail runs deep (in 2016 she told Refinery29 "the ponytail has always been a part of my life"), Grande just showed the world that her affinity for the style goes a lot further back than that.
Today, the singer posted an extremely adorable throwback photo that shows a much-younger Grande rocking the kind of high pony that's since garnered her international fame. "If anything... she’s consistent," Grande wrote.
While Grande currently prefers a sleek ponytail with lots of extensions, baby Ariana kept things simple and merely pulled her hair up with a navy blue elastic, which perfectly matched her T-shirt. A fashionista in the making.
Though Grande has been embracing her natural curls more often, we don't expect the ponytail to go anywhere soon. And considering this very well could be one of the first photos of Grande and her ponytail ever captured, we say, Hang this in the Smithsonian, stat.
