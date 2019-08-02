Ariana Grande's New Song & Music Video "Boyfriend" Is A Playful Revenge Fantasy

Ariana Grande has somehow done it again. In between the two parts of her Sweetener/Thank U Next tour, she dropped a new song and music video,"Boyfriend," with producers Social House. The two-man group were behind songs like "Thank U, Next," and have been opening for Grande these past few months. Now, however, she's brought them front and center for a devilishly fun music video all about jealousy and the words every millennial hates to hear: defining the relationship.
The songs begins with the lyrics, "I'm a motherfuckin' train wreck / I don't wanna be too much / But I don't wanna miss your touch," which is kind of the thesis for the song, and also a reference to Grande's absolutely unbelievable past few years, which included both the death of her ex boyfriend Mac Miller and the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson, which coincided with her record-breaking hits and rise to unforgettable fame.
Advertisement
The chorus puts it more plainly:
"You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)
And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don't want me to see nobody else
And I don't want you to see nobody"
And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)
But you don't want me to see nobody else
And I don't want you to see nobody"
The lyrics are best explained in Grande's own words. On Twitter, she told a fan that she feels like the song "captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to. "
well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to. 🌫 https://t.co/28CfLoJseu— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 1, 2019
Still, the music video is the song's real highlight. It features Grande and both Social House members, Michael "Mike" Foster and Charles "Scootie" Anderson, at an extravagant party. Grande and Anderson play the troubled couple that can't seem to commit, all the while using other party-goers as ways to make each other jealous, resulting in Mean Girls-style attack sequences that snap back to reality.
The video begins with Grande tackling a woman talking to Foster, and in the next verse, she shoots a different woman's hand with an arrow. Foster also gets his time in the spotlight, literally ripping out the heart of someone Grande is flirting with. The two end the video by making out in a bathroom so vigorously that the place is destroyed, to the dismay of Anderson, who was been exasperatedly watching this all unfold.
Also, this happens:
Thank you, director Hannah Lux Davis, next music video please!
Advertisement