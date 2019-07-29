What We Know About "Boyfriend," Ariana Grande's Surprise Song & Music Video

It’s possible that Ariana Grande, a noted Slytherin, borrowed Hermione’s time turner, because she clearly has more hours in the day than the rest of us. Fresh off the heels of her back-to-back albums Sweetener and thank u, next (plus a bonus song with bestie and frequent collaborator Victoria Monet, the bisexual anthem"Monopoly"), Grande is back at work on new music. The latest Grande song is called “Boyfriend.” While we haven’t heard it or seen the new video just yet, it’s bound to shake up Arianators everywhere.
Grande teased the upcoming song on Monday, with a promo for the forthcoming music video. According to Grande's post, the video drops on Friday. Yes, this Friday.
It follows last week’s Instagram pics from the set of the music video, which included one photo of Grande in a tulle dress with the caption “i even wear @givenchyofficial in my videos,” referring to the singer’s work with the fashion brand.
Whether or not the video is sponsored by Givenchy in some way is unclear, but this post suggests that she may just be a big fan.
Other photos from the set include Grande with Mikey and Scootie from Social House, who previously worked with Grande on hits like “7 rings” and “thank u, next.” They are tagged and featured in the new video. They're also tagged in a picture that Grande posted shortly before the promo video, with the caption "u ain’t my boyfriend." Possible lyrics from the new track?!
Some fans speculated that this song was a collaboration with Taylor Swift, thanks to an emoji of a bow and arrow that Grande included in another Instagram photo. Swift released “The Archer” earlier last week. However, given that Grande tagged Scooter Braun (Swift’s recently announced enemy) and not Swift in the “Boyfriend” promo, it’s likely that the connection is simply a coincidence.
With Grande, the hits keep coming. One can only wonder what other surprises she has in store.
